Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Reduced by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,309,000 after buying an additional 387,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,590.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 463,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after buying an additional 103,435 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,016. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

