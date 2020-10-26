Scotiabank Boosts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

CJREF stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

