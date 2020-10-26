SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

