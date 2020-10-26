Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Reaches $7.79 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $2.13 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, ABCC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,378,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, ABCC, IDEX, Kucoin, RightBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

