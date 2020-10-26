Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target increased by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.65.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,921,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 967,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 132,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 565,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 565,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 482,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

