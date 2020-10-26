Sentinel (SENT) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,316.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $11,316.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000990 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

