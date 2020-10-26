ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SFBS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $522,611. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

