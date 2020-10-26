Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.90 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,530.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,641. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 40.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 73.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

