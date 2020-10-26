Shift (SHIFT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $3,078.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shift has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.