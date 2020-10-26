Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells $88,187.50 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.