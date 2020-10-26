Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.75 ($33.82).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.