Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lifted to Buy at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Silgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 394,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.