Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $8.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Benchmark upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

