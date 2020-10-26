Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.29. Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 20,015 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

About Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. The company develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.