SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

