SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $1,810,200.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,810,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,552,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 30,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,995,600.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 11,632 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $782,949.92.

On Friday, August 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -148.10. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $98.63.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.