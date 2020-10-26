Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Amgen by 26.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 122,130 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amgen by 67.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,460,000 after purchasing an additional 295,600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 55.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

AMGN traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $224.55. 37,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

