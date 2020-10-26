Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 882.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,380,000 after purchasing an additional 303,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $293.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

