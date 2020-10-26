Sitrin Capital Management LLC Invests $5.86 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000. Docusign accounts for 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $219.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,070. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average is $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.65.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.