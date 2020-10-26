Sitrin Capital Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $485.69. 114,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.35 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.