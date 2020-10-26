Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.98

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.98 and last traded at C$24.68, with a volume of 3756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.77.

ZZZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $908.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.20.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

