Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Sells $209,008.16 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $67.30.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sleep Number by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.