Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Sleep Number stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,172 shares of company stock worth $1,150,879. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

