Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.15. Social Reality shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. On average, analysts predict that Social Reality Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

