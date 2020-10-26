Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STWRY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

STWRY opened at $10.12 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.