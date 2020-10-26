Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

SON traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

