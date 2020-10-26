South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $269.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

