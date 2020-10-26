Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,051 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 65,494 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. 256,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,416,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.