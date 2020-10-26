Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 247 ($3.23).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) alerts:

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 293 ($3.83). 172,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 262.10. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.