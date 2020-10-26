Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.43.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 731,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,283,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.