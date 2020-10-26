Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $301.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $301.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPLK. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.43.

SPLK opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

