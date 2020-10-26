Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.43.

SPLK opened at $214.25 on Monday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Splunk by 59.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

