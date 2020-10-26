Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SPWH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sportsman's Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

SPWH opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $611.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman's Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Sportsman's Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

