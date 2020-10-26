Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $147,119.70 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $147,119.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $360.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 113.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.