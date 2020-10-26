St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 46,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,459,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.