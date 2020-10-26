St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 96 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in salesforce.com by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.60.

salesforce.com stock traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.00. 131,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,767 shares of company stock worth $171,148,885. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.