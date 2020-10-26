St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,784. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

