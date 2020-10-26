St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 160,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,920,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.