St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $7.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.97. 37,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,038,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

