St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

