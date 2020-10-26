St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

