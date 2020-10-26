St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $9.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.52. 42,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.74. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

