St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

NYSE LOW traded down $4.19 on Monday, reaching $167.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.