St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Corning by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. 36,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.64, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

