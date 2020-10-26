St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Oracle by 47.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 631,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

