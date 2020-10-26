St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 234 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,473. The stock has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

