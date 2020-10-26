St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 247 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 136,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,708. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

