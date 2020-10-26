St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after buying an additional 1,446,746 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 281,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

