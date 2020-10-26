St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,242,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after buying an additional 116,013 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 245,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.96. 113,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,054,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

