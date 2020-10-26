St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

